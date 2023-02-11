The Border Mail
Lukas Fleming turns nine, draws hundreds to Albury park for his birthday

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated February 11 2023 - 10:10pm, first published 8:04pm
Lukas Fleming had dozens of cars to check out on his birthday, but the GTM Factory 5, a "one-off" owned by an Albury enthusiast, got the thumbs up. Picture supplied

LUKAS Fleming only wanted one thing for his birthday - a Lamborghini - instead, he had to settle for a Ferrari and more than 100 other dream cars.

