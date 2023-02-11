LUKAS Fleming only wanted one thing for his birthday - a Lamborghini - instead, he had to settle for a Ferrari and more than 100 other dream cars.
The delighted Albury boy who turned nine on Saturday said he had "a ripper of a day" when about 300 people turned up to Hovell Tree Park to attend his birthday event organised by his mum, Melanie, and well-wishers.
Ms Fleming said the schoolboy, who is autistic, has had a rough time in his first few years of school but Saturday morning's outpouring of goodwill showed him the warmth of the Border region community.
"People came from all over the region, it was amazing, and Lukas was overwhelmed," Ms Fleming said. "He has a tough time at school because he has delayed speech which has led to other kids taunting and bullying him, but today showed Lukas that people can be good at heart.
"He only really has one friend and has become a bit withdrawn and obsessed with cars, all sort of cars, but especially Lamborghinis.
"He is usually very shy and is dismayed when other people can't relate to his passion for cars but at this event he was in his element, talking about cars with many different people.
"He felt like he was on the same level with them and was absolutely delighted - he said, 'Mum, I've had a ripper of a day!' It was heartwarming."
One of the organisers, local car detailer Jimmy Allen, said it was inspiring to watch Lukas interact with "other car nuts".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We even had a guy travel down from Wagga with with one of the Street Machine-blown Summernats cars, there was an incredible diversity of cars all in one place," Mr Allen said. "It took some doing but the Albury Council which had heaps on their plate that day, really made it all happen smoothly.
"RIverside Bakery came up with a massive cake that fed every kid there - with plenty left over."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.