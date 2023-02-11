The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Police investigate serious injury at Dick Road, Lavington

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated February 11 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A drone is used during the police investigation into Saturday's incident. Picture by Mark Jesser

Emergency services were called to Dick Road, Lavington, in the early hours of Saturday morning after reports a man had been found injured, lying on the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.