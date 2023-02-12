Hundreds gathered in Albury's QEII Square on Saturday morning to commemorate the withdrawal of Australian troops from Vietnam.
Just after 9.30 the square was filled with veterans, serving members of the ADF and families.
Fifteen minutes later, a helicopter used to evacuate American embassy staff from Saigon in 1975 - an aircraft previously operated by the CIA to support covert operations in Southeast Asia during the conflict - flew over Albury.
Just after Army band Kapooka formed up behind Vietnam veterans, at 10.30am, the Freedom of Entry March stepped off to make its way up Dean Street.
Later, Albury RSL president Graham Docksey launched into proceedings by hollering "Good morning Vietnam" to the amused crowd.
"I've always wanted to say that," he quipped.
One group known as the Skippy Squadron, a Qantas operation that ferried Australian troops between Sydney and Saigon, marched on Dean Street under their distinctive red banner.
Between 1965 and 1972, Qantas made hundreds of chartered flights to and from Vietnam, transporting troops and technical personnel.
Three staff members on these flights - Rene Herbert, Barry "Jack" Carroll and Rohan McCardell - travelled from Sydney after they were invited by the Albury RSL to take part.
Mr McCardell said the experience on those Boeing 707s, which carried new troops to Vietnam and brought home those whose tour was over, was occasionally bizarre.
"The Skippy Squadron was essentially Qantas planes flying soldiers in and out, but they would not be uniformed when they left the planes, they would put civilian clothes over their uniforms but still be wearing their army boots so they could go into the terminal," Mr McCardell said.
"There were also some very interesting things going on with the catering - the brass objected to using economy class coffee cups, so we had to warm them up."
Departures from the tarmac at Saigon, however, were the most interesting.
"We were taking off, we were always relieved to get those Dunlops up," he said.
"They made a big sound on the runway and the minute they got up, you could hear that you were on the way.
"You knew there wasn't gonna be any little kid walking up with a basket of fruit with a mine."
Australia's involvement in the war was formally declared to be at an end when governor-general Paul Hasluck issued a proclamation on January 11, 1973, though a platoon guarding the Australian embassy in Saigon was withdrawn in June.
