Tom Hemsley almost delivered a fairytale finish for North Albury on Saturday.
With just four runs needed for victory over Belvoir at Kelly Park, Hemsley was 45 not out at the striker's end.
Knowing only a six would get him to 50, he freed his arms and went aerial towards the leg-side boundary.
Everyone in Hoppers colours held their breath, only to see the ball drop a few metres short before bouncing over the rope.
Hemsley's unbeaten 49 came off 54 balls and he shared a superb partnership of 89 runs with Haydyn Roberts, who clubbed a six and three fours on his way to an entertaining 39 not out.
"I loved it out there," Hemsley said.
"I ran Simmo (Brendan Simmons) out, so I owed the boys a few runs and I'm glad it came off.
"It was pretty slow by the end, they were bowling some really good slower balls so it was about playing straight, playing through the shot.
"I got that last ball alright and the wind was going to that corner!
"Condo (Matt Condon) coming on board as coach definitely teaches you a few different ways to go about it.
"He's been coached at a higher level and probably picks up things you don't.
"He opens up more scoring areas for you."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Belvoir had earlier posted 7/218, with Zac Simmonds (71) and Nick Green (54) putting on 103 for the second wicket, Hemsley admitting North Albury weren't at their best with the ball.
And once Matt Condon (42) and Ben Fulford (38) had been dismissed in the chase, the Hoppers stumbled to 6/130 and required something of a rebuild.
But the premiers got themselves out of trouble thanks to Hemsley and Roberts, remaining 12 points clear of the pack with three rounds left before finals.
"We spoke about it before the game that we are a couple of games on top and we really want to solidify that top spot to get the second chance," Hemsley said.
"Today goes a long way to putting that in the bag."
North Albury have now won 13 games this season, losing just one, on their quest to successfully defend the provincial premiership.
"I've loved my cricket this season," Hemsley said.
"We haven't made the T20 final, which was a bit disappointing.
"But we're very determined to win the premiership again this season, because it's so rare for teams to go back-to-back.
"It would be quite big. We've been stung a few times by COVID but we got there last year and that winning feeling is definitely driving us on again."
North Albury hosts second-placed St Patrick's on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.