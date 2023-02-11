St Patrick's have put clear air between themselves and Lavington in the race for a top-two finish.
The pair met at Xavier High School on Saturday, with Aidan Cook (47) helping the Panthers to 9/162 as Luke Evans and Dean Nicholson picked up three wickets apiece.
Patties found themselves 4/38 in reply but Nicholson steadied the ship with a patient 25 before Tendai Chisoro enhanced an already glowing reputation with a match-winning half-century.
The Zimbabwean came in at No.7 and faced 59 balls for his 50, hitting two sixes and two fours along the way.
"Tendai was clinical," coach Liam Scammell said.
"He was very disciplined to guide us home.
"We know we've got options with him, to either use him at the top or use him at seven and we'll probably use him in both at different times.
"We'll keep that ace up our sleeve, to use when we see fit.
"He's a natural finisher and wherever he bats, we just want him to play his game."
Lavington laboured early and were 5/74 at one stage, before Cook led a middle order fightback with five boundaries.
Ryan Brown then removed three of Patties' top four but Chisoro's class once again shone through with the bat.
St Patrick's are now six points clear of Lavington with a trip to North Albury looming next weekend.
"It was a great relief," Scammell said.
"We know Lavington's got a really good bowling attack so we just had to grind it out.
"We had a few little partnerships late and we're very pleased to get the win."
Patties celebrated the win with a bumper crowd on the club's past players day and ladies day.
