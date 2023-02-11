Matthew Wilson's superb unbeaten century laid the platform for Corowa's thumping win over Albury.
Wilson finished 111 not out from just 109 balls as Corowa racked up 8/234.
Albury collapsed to 4/17 in reply and were eventually dismissed for 146.
Tallangatta's Matthew Oswell smashed 71 off just 47 balls as they piled on 5/283 against Wodonga Raiders.
Five of their top six failed to score and it was 5/13 at one stage before Tom Powell hung around to make 61 in a total of 138 all out.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Seventh-placed Tallangatta are now just three points behind Albury and East Albury, who go head-to-head next weekend.
Saturday's other game saw New City beat Wodonga by 18 runs at Les Cheesley Oval.
Luke Procter (69) and Eben Botha (47) helped the Phoenix to 209 and despite a blistering 92 from Tom Johnson, the home side were bowled out for 191.
