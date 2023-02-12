The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Live

Cricket Albury-Wodonga T20 grand final coverage from Billson Park

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 12 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Culcairn pushed the score along in the last few overs.

13.10 - INNINGS BREAK

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.