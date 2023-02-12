13.10 - INNINGS BREAK
An explosive last few overs sees Culcairn close their 20 overs on 7/142.
Wade King made 34 but was shaking his head as he walked off after being caught by Joel Felmingham - reckon Culcairn's star turn left a few runs out there.
Daniel Rooke swung hard, scoring 28 off 27 balls, before falling to a cracking run out, and Rory Jenkins chipped in with 15 off nine at the end.
Brock-Burrum will need 143 to win this grand final.
Game on!
12.50
Five overs to go and Culcairn are 3/101.
Wade King has moved to 33 not out and is looking in great touch.
12.30 - WICKETS
A couple of wickets have slowed Culcairn down just as they were beginning to tee off.
Lachlan Knobel caught behind for 28 (24 balls), then Travis King dismissed for a duck.
Culcairn 3/73 midway through their innings, with the dangerous Wade King still there.
12.15 - WICKET
Jackson Lezius brilliantly run out by a direct hit as he looked for a single that wasn't there.
Decent start by Culcairn, though, who are 1/44 after five overs.
Almost a second wicket in that over, a tough caught-and-bowled chance put down.
Culcairn has won the toss and will bat first in the all-Hume T20 final.
Play starts at 12pm and spectators have already started taking up their positions around Billson Park.
Welcome to Albury's Billson Park for our coverage of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's T20 finals day.
We've got two big games coming your way, starting with Brock-Burrum v Culcairn from midday.
Here's Culcairn captain Riley Knobel speaking about their run to the final, which sees two sides from the Hume competition going head-to-head for the right to be inaugural champions of this competition.
Then, from 3pm, it's the main event with St Patrick's facing Tallangatta in the Provincial decider.
St Pat's are second on the 50-over ladder and start as favourites but the Bushies have a side packed with talent which suits the shorter format down to a tee.
It's hard to go past the big-hitting Tendai Chisoro and John Oswell as ones to watch today, so let's hear from both of them ahead of the Sunday afternoon showdown.
We'll keep updating this page throughout the day so settle in for a cricketing feast.
