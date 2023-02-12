17.00 - THE CHASE
Here we go, then, St Patrick's chasing 158 for victory.
Sam Stephens' first over goes for three runs.
16.45 - INNINGS BREAK
Tallangatta close on 8/157
Lokuhettige 48, Matthew Oswell 46
Murphy 4/21, Chisoro 3/20
What a chase this is going to be...
16.30 - WICKET
Dilhara Lokuhettige skies a catch to Chisoro and has to go for 48.
Great knock: 34 balls, two fours, four sixes.
Matthew Oswell still there on 38 (27) and Tallangatta now 4/145 in the 18th.
16.20
Really good partnership developing between Lokuhettige (39) and Matthew Oswell (16) which has carried the Bushies along to 3/108 after 14 overs.
Lokuhettige has blasted three sixes already.
16.10
Two sixes and a four in the over for Dilhara Lokuhettige, who's taken a liking to the spin of St Pat's captain Dean Nicholson.
Tallangatta 3/89 after 12.
16.00 - WICKET
Josh Murphy strikes again, this time picking up the wicket of Jeevan Mendis with Angus Kilby taking another catch behind the stumps.
Tallangatta 3/68 after 10 overs.
15.39 - WICKET
Controversy here. Shaikh steps away but Tendai Chisoro had already released the ball and the bails go flying. Shaikh is not happy but the finger's up and he has to go. There are some words on the way off.
15.33 - WICKET
Josh Murphy into the attack and the 16-year-old strikes with his very first ball, Oswell snicking behind to Gus Kilby.
1/25
15.28 - DROPPED!
John Oswell hits down the ground and Patties fail to hold the catch.
Will that come back to haunt them?
Tallangatta 0/23 (3 overs)
15.23
Now it's John Oswell's turn to go big, spanking Isaac Keighran onto David Street.
If you're playing at the skate park this afternoon, watch out.
0/15
15.20
Plenty happening in that first over.
Liam Scammell bowled five dots but was also carved away for a six by Shoaib Shaikh
0/7.
15.15 - MAIN EVENT
Tallangatta has won the toss and is batting first against St Patrick's in the Provincial T20 grand final.
Strap yourselves in because this could be explosive...
14.35 - CULCAIRN WIN!
It's all over at Billson Park, where Culcairn has beaten Brock-Burrum by 14 runs.
Culcairn 7/143 (W King 34, Rooke 28, Lezius 23).
Brock-Burrum 129 (R Knobel 3-31).
What a performance - very well deserved.
14.25 - WICKET
Culcairn are on the brink of a famous win here.
Brock-Burrum 8/109, chasing 144 with only 14 balls remaining.
14.20 - WICKET
Five overs to go in the first of today's grand finals and there's a serious crowd building at Billson Park.
Brock-Burrum are now 6/94, needing 50 off the last 30 balls to beat Culcairn.
14.02 - WICKET
That's the big one! Darcy I'Anson caught by Daryl Webb off the bowling of Riley Knobel.
Brock-Burrum 5/74 after 11 overs.
14.00 - WICKETS
Brock-Burrum were just starting to middle a few of their shots but Culcairn have pegged them back with a couple of quick wickets.
4/73 after 10 overs, needing another 71 to win.
Darcy I'Anson is 20 not out off 11 balls.
13.35 - WICKET
Knobel strikes again, castling Mitchell Koschitzke!
Brock-Burrum 2/20 in the fifth over.
13.30 - THE CHASE IS ON
Culcairn have started well with the ball and there's the breakthrough they wanted!
Lachlan Knobel traps Luke Heagney in front for two and Brock-Burrum are 1/14, chasing 143.
13.10 - INNINGS BREAK
An explosive last few overs sees Culcairn close their 20 overs on 7/142.
Wade King made 34 but was shaking his head as he walked off after being caught by Joel Felmingham - reckon Culcairn's star turn left a few runs out there.
Daniel Rooke swung hard, scoring 28 off 27 balls, before falling to a cracking run out, and Rory Jenkins chipped in with 15 off nine at the end.
Brock-Burrum will need 143 to win this grand final.
Game on!
12.50
Five overs to go and Culcairn are 3/101.
Wade King has moved to 33 not out and is looking in great touch.
12.30 - WICKETS
A couple of wickets have slowed Culcairn down just as they were beginning to tee off.
Lachlan Knobel caught behind for 28 (24 balls), then Travis King dismissed for a duck.
Culcairn 3/73 midway through their innings, with the dangerous Wade King still there.
12.15 - WICKET
Jackson Lezius brilliantly run out by a direct hit as he looked for a single that wasn't there.
Decent start by Culcairn, though, who are 1/44 after five overs.
Almost a second wicket in that over, a tough caught-and-bowled chance put down.
Culcairn has won the toss and will bat first in the all-Hume T20 final.
Play starts at 12pm and spectators have already started taking up their positions around Billson Park.
Welcome to Albury's Billson Park for our coverage of Cricket Albury-Wodonga's T20 finals day.
We've got two big games coming your way, starting with Brock-Burrum v Culcairn from midday.
Here's Culcairn captain Riley Knobel speaking about their run to the final, which sees two sides from the Hume competition going head-to-head for the right to be inaugural champions of this competition.
Then, from 3pm, it's the main event with St Patrick's facing Tallangatta in the Provincial decider.
St Pat's are second on the 50-over ladder and start as favourites but the Bushies have a side packed with talent which suits the shorter format down to a tee.
It's hard to go past the big-hitting Tendai Chisoro and John Oswell as ones to watch today, so let's hear from both of them ahead of the Sunday afternoon showdown.
We'll keep updating this page throughout the day so settle in for a cricketing feast.
