Time to take real action on period poverty

It's easy for an issue to be so blindingly sidelined when it doesn't have a direct impact on half the population.
For most women, the monthly menstrual cycle is life itself. But it can also create burdens that simply should not exist - trying to find the money to pay for their hygiene needs.
Major manufacturers of sanitary products do so because it provides a handsome, ever-present profit that, if anything, well and truly keeps their shareholders happy.
Even a cursory glance at these items - the pads and tampons that fill our supermarket shelves - will illustrate why these products are such a cash cow.
Want a 10-pack of sanitary pads and be prepared to hand over - or tap for - a quick and easy $5.
Take a close look at the products and there's nothing to them in terms of the raw materials required.
Yes, like any product, there's the research, there's the marketing budget. But clearly there remains a degree of shadowy price-gouging.
Five days a month means every female on their cycle, beginning when they're girls, is up for a decent sum each month. It's no small change when you've got no other choice. The cost is always there and in so doing creates difficult financial pressures for many.
If men hadn't stuffed the ranks in politics for so long then perhaps something fair and reasonable might have been done long ago in enforcing a fair and reasonable response.
These products' classification as a "luxury" item meant that, until the federal government moved on this in 2019 after years of pressure, they also attracted a luxury tax.
But regardless of whether there is such a tax or not, accessing sanitary products is not an easy thing for many.
The spectre of "period poverty" often restricts access to menstrual or period products, let alone the education and hygiene facilities they also need.
Cr Ashley Edwards wants Albury Council to help right that wrong by offering sanitary products for free through a trial at five community cities across the city.
Costs to the council will be involved, but sometimes the bigger, fairer picture has to take precedence.
