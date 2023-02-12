Just two houses went to auction in Albury-Wodonga on Saturday, with both properties being passed in.
A four-bedroom brick home in George Street, Central Albury, was passed in for $895,000 and sold later that afternon for an undisclosed amount.
The house, tucked behind a white picket fence, features polished timber flooring and stained glass windows and plantation shutters.
It has a carport which leads to a lock-up garage in the back yard.
Meanwhile, a 0.6-hectare property at Table Top with views to Lake Hume and surrounding mountains was passed in for the vendor's bid of $1.2 million.
Agent Lachlan Hutchins, of Stean Nicholls Real Estate, said the potential sale of the four-bedroom brick architest-designed home was being negotiated on Saturday.
