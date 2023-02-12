The Border Mail
Albury's Peter Charlesworth preparing for 2800-kilometre unassisted paddle board quest for Heart Foundation

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
February 13 2023 - 3:30am
Albury's Peter Charlesworth is not one to shy away from a challenge. He's preparing for a 2800-kilometre unassisted stand-up paddle board expedition for the Heart Foundation in March. Picture by Mark Jesser

An Albury father is attempting to set a new world record for the longest distance covered on a stand-up paddle board while raising awareness for heart health in March.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

