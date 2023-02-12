An Albury father is attempting to set a new world record for the longest distance covered on a stand-up paddle board while raising awareness for heart health in March.
Peter Charlesworth will set out on a 2800-kliometre ultra-distance expedition for the Heart Foundation after he required emergency open heart surgery in 2020.
The attempt will start on March 4 and have Mr Charlesworth paddle the full length of the Murray River and circumnavigate lakes Hume, Mulwala and Alexandrina along the way, with no support crew, for more than 70 days and nights.
If successful, the professional photographer and author will hold the Guinness World Record.
In 2020, coronary heart disease was the leading single cause of death in Australia, accounting for 16,600 deaths.
It represented 10 per cent of all deaths, and 41 per cent of cardiovascular disease deaths.
Mr Charlesworth said the aim of the journey was to reduce that number through advocacy and awareness.
"My personal experience has shown that we all need to be aware of our state of cardiac health in advance of having a significant or catastrophic cardiac event such as a heart attack or stroke," he said.
"Many of us live for decades as these conditions progress with us unaware, or unprepared to face facts and take sound corrective action.
"There are a number of things we can all do to prevent, avoid or treat many of these issues before they progress to become life threatening."
Mr Charlesworth revealed four foundational areas - rest, low stress, nutrition and exercise - were vital to help the body function better.
"If you have a history of heart disease in your family, you must be tested regularly. If you do not get enough support from a healthcare professional, seek alternate opinions and advocate for yourself," he said.
Mr Charlesworth will also use the record attempt to lend his voice to the campaign for a new single-site Border hospital.
He said the commitments and plans made to date had failed to acknowledge the community-wide agreement that anything less than a new hospital would fall short.
"This is a vital, time-sensitive issue for Albury-Wodonga," he said.
"My own experience as a cardiac patient reflects this having sat at the (Albury) base hospital on the verge of death for four days with no treatment or transfer."
Mr Charlesworth paid tribute to Sports and Spinal Albury, The Dog Education Centre and a host of other sponsors who helped to make the trip a reality.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
