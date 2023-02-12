A Wodonga builder has nowhere to turn after everything he requires to do his job was stolen from his house in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Ethan Foster, a commercial carpenter, couldn't believe his eyes when he woke to find his trailer, which held close to $20,000 in tools and equipment, had been unhooked from his vehicle at the front of his Mayfair Drive home and taken.
The father of two children with a disability wasn't insured and will be forced to replace the stolen goods at his own cost if these aren't recovered.
"They've unhooked the trailer off my car and driven off with it," he said.
"I got home from dinner with my family at my grandparents' house about 10 o'clock last (Saturday) night.
"I had a shower and went to bed and woke up this (Sunday) morning at about 9.30 and it was gone.
"I went out and made sure it was all locked up and everything before I went to bed.
"I reported it to police first thing when I noticed it.
"I own the trailer and it is worth about $4000 and the other stuff is about $16,000 or $17,000."
Mr Foster, who works for Wodonga-based Tayloring Constructions, said the trailer contained a range of power and battery tools, levels, straight edges, saws and saw benches.
It is not the first time he's been stolen from, with a bag of battery-powered tools pinched from his trailer on Christmas Day in 2021.
"It happened when all the trailer and ute thefts started happening," Mr Foster said.
"There was a bag with all of the battery tools that I had used from my last day of work.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"They got into the trailer and grabbed the whole bag and took off with it.
"That was probably about $3000 worth of stuff out of my own pocket."
Mr Foster didn't have a particular message for those responsible for the theft and cannot afford to stop working as a result.
"If they've stolen it, I don't think they're really going to care to be honest," he said.
"Hopefully the police find them or someone sees it.
"Hopefully I can borrow some tools off some of the other blokes at work and keep cracking along.
"I've got two young disabled kids, which makes it hard."
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr Foster's trailer is asked to contact Wodonga police station on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.