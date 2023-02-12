A Border physiotherapist has been lauded for her efforts to help educate patients and staff on tailored support for people with a disability since taking on a new role.
Albury Wodonga Health disability liaison officer Georgina Howard has been key in the creation of a health and education ambassador role, which led to the employment of a person with Down syndrome, Daniel Harrowell.
In what is the first role of its kind across Victoria, Ms Howard said Mr Harrowell had helped Albury Wodonga Health develop resources to enable more accessible employment pathways.
"He's helping with our processes with pre-employment checks and how we do mandatory training. We've been working closely with our people and culture team to develop resources to make sure that we're making reasonable adjustments," she said.
"Reasonable adjustment is important to ensure people with a disability are supported in the workplace and what that means to them."
Mr Harrowell will share his story with other hospital staff in the coming weeks to provide an insight into his lived experience of having a disability and his experience accessing health care.
"Managers at Albury Wodonga Health have been fully supportive and really excited to come on board with the projects to help progress our ability to support patients and staff," Ms Howard said.
"We've been working on other initiatives such as a hospital passport and a disability identifier. They are aimed at having up to date health care information to make sure when people with a complex disability come into our health service, we know what they need.
"We can work towards better outcomes because we know people with a disability are more likely to experience complications in hospitals."
Ms Howard was named Albury Wodonga Health's Rising Star winner at its recent annual awards presentation for her work in this space.
"The award shows people in the heath service the role exists and how it can link in with other teams," she said.
"We're updating our policies and procedures to be more inclusive and supportive of people with a disability.
"We are reviewing our disability action plan and we will be planning on a community engagement forum to help inform the review."
Ms Howard joined Albury Wodonga Health in 2021 to support people with a disability to access care during the pandemic.
Deaf awareness training has been another focus, including access to video remote Auslan interpreting.
