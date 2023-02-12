The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Wodonga Health disability liaison officer Georgina Howard named health service's rising star

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated February 12 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Wodonga Health disability liaison officer Georgina Howard says her background in physiotherapy is helping her succeed in her latest role. Picture by Ash Smith

A Border physiotherapist has been lauded for her efforts to help educate patients and staff on tailored support for people with a disability since taking on a new role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.