Four names have been added to the deceased members memorial in Albury to coincide with the Border service community marking its annual memorial day.
Murray Border Nashos observed National Servicemen's Day at the trackside memorial garden on Sunday morning, with involvement from several cadet units, local and state government representatives and service organisations.
The occasion honoured those who lost their lives during or as a result of their service, as well as Nashos who had since died. Murray Border Nashos said between 1951 and 1972 some 287,000 men took part in compulsory national service.
For Marlene Gibbons, this year's National Servicemen's Day was an emotional first. Her husband, Brian Gibson, who was the former secretary of Murray Border Nashos, died in May of last year.
No stranger to National Servicemen's Day traditions, Mrs Gibbons witnessed the addition of her late husband's name and service numbers to the commemorative wall, and accepted a widow brooch to commemorate his death.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Every year there are always a few who are lost," Mrs Gibson said.
"We have been coming ever since it has been here. Brian was the secretary for 20 years until he retired a month or two before he passed away."
Mrs Gibbons was joined by her son, Greg Gibson, and first grandchild Nicole, Stephenson, who laid a personal floral tribute to her "Pop" during the wreath-laying ceremony of official proceedings. Mrs Stephenson said her family reliably attended service remembrances.
"He had a great sense of humour, went for the Geelong Cats, loved football - he was fantastic and community minded," Mrs Stephenson said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.