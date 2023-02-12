The Border Mail
Murray Border Nashos remember secretary at annual memorial day service in Albury

By Alice Gifford
February 12 2023
Nicole Stephenson, Greg Gibson and Marlene Gibson at the National Servicemen's Memorial, where the name of their grandfather, father and husband, respectively, has been added. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Four names have been added to the deceased members memorial in Albury to coincide with the Border service community marking its annual memorial day.

