Albury mayor Kylie King and councillor Jess Kellahan assist former mayor Amanda Duncan-Strelec after she fainted

By Beau Greenway
Updated February 12 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:00pm
Albury mayor Kylie King (far left) prepares to address the gathering at QEII Square on Saturday for the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of Australian soldiers from the Vietnam War, moments after she tended to an emergency with a former Albury mayor. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury mayor Kylie King unexpectedly found herself in the thick of a medical emergency involving a past leader of the Border city on Saturday.

