Albury mayor Kylie King unexpectedly found herself in the thick of a medical emergency involving a past leader of the Border city on Saturday.
Cr King was about to make a formal address at QEII Square to mark the 50th anniversary of Australia's troop withdrawal from the Vietnam War when she and fellow Albury councillor Jess Kellahan were required to offer support to a woman who had fainted.
"She was seated at the time and had leant back into the railing. I didn't actually have my phone on me in the mayoral robes, so Jess rang Triple-0 and it all happened so quickly," Cr King said.
"We managed to get her on the concrete and the only thing I could think to put under her head was a straw hat that I had on so sort of rolled it up a bit to make it a bit more comfortable for her, rather than having the side of her face on the concrete.
"I asked a friend who was with her what her name was and they said 'Amanda' so I just reassured her that she was OK and she probably fainted in the heat and help was on the way. It wasn't until a little bit later on that someone added the Duncan-Strelec to Amanda."
Cr King described it as a "team effort" as Wodonga RSL president Jamie Wolf and St John Ambulance officers provided assistance until paramedics arrived and took Ms Duncan-Strelec to Albury hospital.
"Jess really deserves more credit and I was the support squad to her making sure Amanda was spoken to, comforted and knew everything was OK," she said.
"Amanda was more concerned she was going to interrupt the march. She didn't want anyone making a fuss over her, so I did feel for her."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
