Regional Victoria's first Pride hub hopeful after opening weekend of LINE Wangaratta

By Alice Gifford
Updated February 13 2023 - 8:44am, first published 4:00am
Kirsty Barnes and Al Winters from LINE Wangaratta Inc. handed out rainbow coloured custom biscuits to visitors through the new space. Picture by Ash Smith.

Organisers are hopeful the launch of regional Victoria's first Pride hub will improve safety and social inclusion in Wangaratta and beyond.

Local News

