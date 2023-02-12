Organisers are hopeful the launch of regional Victoria's first Pride hub will improve safety and social inclusion in Wangaratta and beyond.
After years of growing a digital version of LINE, which stands for LBGTQIA+ in the North East, followed by years of consultations and preparation for the brick-and-mortar shopfront, the LINE Pride hub was officially launched last week.
LINE president Al Winters, who uses gender neutral pronouns and the title Mx, said the launch day had been a huge success with waves of visitors coming through the new space over the opening weekend.
Though many faces were local and familiar, Mx Winters said some had travelled from Shepparton, Mansfield and Albury-Wodonga to tour regional Victoria's first Pride hub.
"It has been really overwhelming. There have been some really positive comments and feedback from the community," Mx Winters said.
"The fact that this is now open and available for community, and the fact that there is nothing else like this in regional Victoria, it is really wonderful.
"Our cup has been filled, it has been really wholesome," they said.
"If we wanted to run youth programs or peer support programs, we were constantly hiring out facilities that were not built for, particularly, trans and gender diverse and neurodiverse people," Mx Winters said.
"Moving from an online space to a physical space increases visibility and representation. It almost makes it official that there are LBGTQIA+ people here, and we know that there are and there always have been.
"This is going to have lasting long-term benefit for a marginalised, vulnerable community groups."
The hub is fitted with exhibition and creative spaces, countless resources, an LBGTQIA+ bookstore and lending library, as well as a wide range of freely available gender affirming clothing, toiletries and accessories.
On Sunday LINE hosted its first exhibition at the freshly launched hub, a Victorian Pride-affiliated self portrait series that aims to share a snapshot of regional LGBTQIA+ community "pride, strength and resilience".
"There is something for everyone," Mx Winters said.
