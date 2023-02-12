Bethanga captain Brodie Sirl has called on his middle order to lift if the club is to play finals in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.
The home team passed its first test with a three-wicket win over Eskdale on Saturday, but now faces top three sides Baranduda and Mount Beauty in the last two games.
Bethanga trails sixth-placed Kiewa by one win, with the latter also facing a top six outfit in Barnawartha Chiltern in the penultimate round.
However, Kiewa has the final round bye where no points are allocated, so if Bethanga keeps winning it's a chance to play finals, although run rate might decide sixth spot.
"Our top order's doing the job, but it's our middle order which is letting us down at the moment," Sirl confirmed.
"I put it on the (middle order) guys at the end of the game that we need to improve if we want to play finals.
"It wasn't as if we threw our wickets away, but we definitely didn't bat like we should have."
Bethanga skittled Eskdale for only 82 from 30 overs and was cruising at 1-40.
However, the team then lost 5-23, before Jarrod Scammell (9no) and Jerrem McGuire posted the runs.
"We bowled really well, full and straight at the stumps, if you keep it simple, you get wickets," Sirl added.
No. 7 Dave Holliday top-scored for the visitors with 21 as brothers Toby (4-14) and Jake Bridgman (3-7) tore them apart.
Openers Jack Robinson (18) and the in-form Luke Rafferty (16 from 12 deliveries) posted 27 for the first wicket before the wickets started to tumble.
The rest of the round also recorded convincing wins.
Baranduda plastered 5-201 away to Dederang, with Mitch Ryan carrying his bat in making a patient 69 not out from 112 deliveries, including six boundaries.
The home team capitulated for only 56 from 18.5 overs.
Three players scored 11 - Clement Beazley, Kelven Bailey and Brady Harrison - as Jaeden O'Connell nabbed 4-11.
Leaders Yackandandah toppled Howlong by 42 runs.
The visitors made 5-164 with captain Bailey Glass contributing 51, including two sixes and four fours, while Peter Westbrook chipped in with 39.
Howlong replied with 9-122.
Captain Tim Seymour compiled 49 from 82 balls, while Aaryn Daniels starred for the premiers with 5-22.
And Mount Beauty damaged Kiewa's finals hopes with a powerful eight-wicket victory.
Kiewa started with 162 as Aaron Morrison struck 34 from 29 balls, but it was No. 9 Cam McCormack who provided the impetus late with a sizzling 32 not out from only 13 deliveries, comprising three sixes and two fours.
Craig Henderson was miserly with 3-12 from eight overs.
The total looked competitive, but Power captain Daniel Saville and Frank Iaria took the match away from the visitors.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Saville finished 65 not out, while Iaria went a run better as the pair carried the team home with an unbeaten 138-run stand.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.