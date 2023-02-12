The Border Mail
Walla topples The Rock Yerong Creek by 60 runs in CAW Hume

By Andrew Moir
Updated February 12 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 1:51pm
Walla's Tom Simmons claimed 3-15 in the win over TRYC.

Walla hammered The Rock Yerong Creek in Saturday's penultimate round in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume.

