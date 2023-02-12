Walla hammered The Rock Yerong Creek in Saturday's penultimate round in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume.
But it wasn't a flying start by the home side, falling to 5-58.
However, Jarryd Weeding and Daniel McCarthy combined for a 59-run stand.
Mark Taylor chipped in with 26 as Walla finished with 140 from 31.5 overs.
Ryan Kirkwood snared 2-11 from six overs.
The visitors crumbled for just 80.
Opener Mark Alcorn hit 29 from 23 balls, including a six and four fours, but the team then had eight single-figure scores until No. 11 Brett Thomas struck 16.
Taylor took 4-22, while Tom Simmons captured 3-15.
And Rand warmed up for its grand final final reunion with a thumping win over Culcairn.
Rand hammered 8-241 with Will Swift superb with 91 at the top of the order, while another name synonomous with the club - Mark Kreutzberger - struck 53.
Culcairn replied with 95.
