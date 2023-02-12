The Border Mail
Murray United under-15s thump Heidelberg United 6-0 at La Trobe University

By Steve Tervet
Updated February 13 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:30am
Oliver Colombera battles for possession against Heidelberg. Picture by Mark Jesser

Murray United's under-15s continued their flying start to the season with a 6-0 win over Heidelberg United on Sunday.

