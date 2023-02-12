Murray United's under-15s continued their flying start to the season with a 6-0 win over Heidelberg United on Sunday.
Fresh from a 3-1 success over Moreland City in round one, Simon Randall's side picked up where they left off at La Trobe University.
But their spark came from what initially looked to be a setback, Heidelberg awarded a penalty at 0-0 only for goalkeeper Daniel Elliott to pull of a game-changing save.
"That lifted not only his spirits but everyone around him," head coach Randall said.
"We slowly got into the game, started controlling the midfield and started distributing the ball better.
"That resulted in a goal for Ashley Primerano and from then on, we were able to contain them.
"In the second half, the players all raised the intensity on pressing the ball and shutting their space down.
"We got two quick goals in the first 10 minutes and from then, it was a case of keeping possession and pushing the ball around.
"Our opponents weren't sloppy in any way, we just didn't allow them to play.
"The players have been pushing themselves to be better each game.
'I'm very happy with the result because in the second half, they got one shot away in the 69th minute.
"Our defensive effort, putting pressure on them, it counted for the whole game."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Primerano and Israel Monga both scored two goals in the win, with Darcee Westerlo and Pattako Buakaeo also on target.
"I can't ask any more of the players," Randall smiled.
"Since we started pre-season - new coach, new format, new way of doing things - they've applied themselves and I'm getting 16-17 at training every session.
"They want to be there, they want to learn and they're willing to try new things.
"Kalum Porteous did a great stepover, blind turn and put the ball between his defender's legs.
"If you'd asked him to do that two months ago, he wouldn't have but now he's got the confidence in himself to do it.
"All of the players are starting to get that confidence in each other and themselves, which is really pleasing."
Murray's under-18s came from a goal down to win 2-1 with strikes from Dylan Bardy and Tamzin Hilton, whose 88th-minute winner was her first goal for the club.
Flynn O'Neill pegged United back at under-16 level after they'd conceded during a frustrating first half.
However, the visitors counter-attacked to retake the lead and this time, there was no coming back.
The under-14s went down 2-0 but the players showed good spirit to stay in the game after going behind.
Nurul-Hudah Salami went closest to scoring and there were strong performances from Mason Godfrey, Henry Tainton and Asher Royal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.