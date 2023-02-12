Culcairn snapped an eight-year premiership drought with a shock win over Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock in Sunday's inaugural T20 cricket grand final.
The Lions have been fighting to avoid the wooden spoon in the 40-over competition, but have adapted superbly to the shorter form.
"When it started it was an opportunity to play a different format, I think T20 has suited a lot of our batters and hopefully today's win can inspire us a bit more in the longer format," stalwart Vince Chaffey explained of the successful run.
Cricket Albury-Wodonga offered the district, Hume and provincial second grade outfits their own T20 competition with Hume teams winning through.
Brock-Burrum is the reigning premiers at 40-over level and one of the three top contenders this season, but when the underdogs posted 7-143 in front of a bumper crowd at provincial ground Billson Park, it was always going to to be a tough chase.
"They batted well, every bad ball we bowled, they put us away and they bowled stump to stump and when we missed, they hit," Brock-Burrum captain Darcy I'Anson revealed.
Culcairn won the toss and had four of its top five score 23 or more.
"It's unreal, they've been in form the top five in the 40-over games, they started off very well," jubilant captain Riley Knobel said.
Wade King top-scored with 34 from 35 deliveries, striking a six and three boundaries, Lachie Knobel and Daniel Rooke hit 28 apiece, while Jackson Lezius compiled 23.
The Lions had 43, 25, 33 and 28-run stands for the first, second, fourth and fifth wickets respectively, never allowing the favourites to grab wickets in clumps.
Brock-Burrum lost two early wickets, but Jordan Schilg and the dangerous I'Anson posted 52 for the third wicket.
However, the team then lost 3-2 as the momentum charged back to the Lions.
Schilg made 29 from 26 deliveries, while I'Anson smashed 20 from only 12 balls, including one six, which was one of only two for the innings, compared to Culcairn's seven.
Trent I'Anson chipped in with an unbeaten 22 and while the Lions had a few nervy moments, misfielding to allow a boundary and then dropping successive catches in a three-ball stretch, Brock-Burrum finished on 129.
Riley Knobel took 3-31, including the last two wickets in successive balls.
"It's huge, especially for us younger boys, we've been building as a team now for four years," he offered.
"To win this and finally having some success, this is the best thing for us."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The team is filled with a host of youngsters with not one of the players part of the club's previous premiership in the Holbrook and District competition in 2014-15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.