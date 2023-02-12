The Border Mail
John and Matthew Oswell reflect on their T20 success with Tallangatta

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
February 13 2023 - 3:30am
John Oswell, Andrew Lade and Matthew Oswell with the T20 shield.

English brothers John and Matthew Oswell dedicated their T20 triumph to the people of Tallangatta for embracing them into the community.

