English brothers John and Matthew Oswell dedicated their T20 triumph to the people of Tallangatta for embracing them into the community.
Matthew smashed 46 off 35 balls and then picked up 1-32 on his way to being named player-of-the-match in yesterday's fiery victory against St Patrick's.
A pumped-up John, who led the Bushies celebrations at Billson Park, scored 150 runs on Tallangatta's journey to the final and has been one of provincial cricket's standout performers in 2022-23.
"This feels amazing," Matthew said.
"Last time I was here, it ended a bit earlier than I wanted so it's a very proud moment for me, for 'JT' (club president Jonathan Thomas) and my family.
"I'd say I'm very much a part of this family at Tallangatta now.
"I love the club and I couldn't be more happy.
"I was a naive 14-year-old who turned round to 'JT' when he was over in England and said 'I'm going to play for you one day' and then finished school and I didn't want to do anything else.
"I came straight here and from the moment I arrived, it's just been amazing.
"Everyone from my under-12s team all the way through to A-grade, B-grade and C-grade, I couldn't have asked for more.
"Everyone's my family.
"I've got hundreds of new brothers and sisters and a load more dads and mums over this side of the world so I feel very at home here."
Big-hitting John was roaring behind the stumps as Patties wickets started to clatter and Tallangatta closed out a hard-fought win at the end of a dramatic day's cricket.
"The way we fought back epitomises the way we've played all season, fearless cricket," he said.
"We'll not go into the issues of the first half (of the game) but there were one or two dismissals that didn't really sit right with us.
"On a different day, it might go another way but the togetherness of this group showed we'll fight to the end and we'll drag it back from wherever they put us. It just shows our togetherness.
"Just look at how many people are here today.
"In the week, it really captured the town as well as just the team and that's a massive thing for us.
"Every trophy you win is pretty special but to repay what the president, Jonathan Thomas, and the coach, Matt Armstrong, have done for me and Matthew is excellent.
"This is for them, really."
