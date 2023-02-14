A MELBOURNE artist who made a big impression on New York has shared the secret to his success with a Wodonga audience.
Italian-born Marco Luccio felt compelled to capture the iconic streetscapes and skylines of New York City long before he finally took the plunge in 2007.
He "swapped money for time" to build up a bank of artwork and connections that led to him getting a studio inside the city's most famous Art Deco skyscraper.
It was an organic process, which started with his paintings and prints going on show in the Chrysler Building.
"At first I stored my paints up there and no one really minded as I eventually moved in!" he quipped.
"New Yorkers love it when you're responding to their city."
Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS) Murray River hosted Luccio's lecture: My Studio in the Chrysler Building: 10 Years in an Art Deco Masterpiece, at Wodonga Senior Secondary College on Monday night.
The Chrysler Building holds the record for being the first building to surpass 1000 feet (305 metres) in height and remains the tallest brick building in the world.
Hauling giant canvases across Manhattan and even on the subway, Luccio said after a day of painting or etching on the streets of New York City he needed to retreat.
"I usually take a day off after painting like that," Luccio said.
"In New York, it's very interactive.
"In Paris they leave you alone; in Italy they give you advice!
"Painting on the street, I have a real fight or flight response.
"But I love the process as much as the finished product."
Luccio said he suffered from vertigo for a long time; a challenge when working high in the city skyline.
But he's philosophical too: "You've got to suffer for your art!"
Luccio's work is represented in 42 public and corporate collections including the New York Public Library, the Museum of the City of New York, The National Gallery of Australia and The National Gallery of Victoria. He has done artist residencies in New York, Paris and Italy.
ADFAS Murray River runs lectures throughout the year at The Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga or Albury Entertainment Centre Theatrette.
For the 2023 program visit adfas.org.au/societies/murray-river-wodonga
For inquiries or membership details email: murrayriver@adfas.org.au
