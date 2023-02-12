A man found injured on a Lavington road on the weekend remains in a Melbourne hospital.
Albury police confirmed on Monday morning the 24-year-old man's condition was improving but he had not provided any more information about the incident.
He was taken to Albury hospital and later transferred to The Alfred.
An Albury police spokesman again appealed for public assistance.
"Police believe the incident may have occurred around 2:30am around Dicks Road/Indiana Court/ Shelley Avenue, Lavington," Murray River Police District posted on social media.
"If you reside in the area or were in the area at the time of or leading up to the incident, police ask if you could review your CCTV footage/dash cam footage for anything of interest."
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
