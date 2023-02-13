The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Joel Selwood backs former Geelong team-mate Steve Johnson to bring success to Yarrawonga

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 13 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Johnson, inset, will coach Yarrawonga this year while his former Geelong captain, Joel Selwood, is now at Melbourne Storm. Pictures by Mark Jesser and Ash Smith

Joel Selwood has backed Steve Johnson to build a dynasty at Yarrawonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.