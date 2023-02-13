Joel Selwood has backed Steve Johnson to build a dynasty at Yarrawonga.
The ex-Geelong captain and four-time AFL premiership player believes his former team-mate will be a perfect fit for the Pigeons.
Selwood played with Johnson for nine years at the Cats and hinted at what the Ovens and Murray could expect from the three-time All-Australian.
"I think he'll be exceptional for Yarrawonga but I think he'll be unbelievable for the league too," Selwood said.
"He's got a really smart footy brain, he's good with kids and good at bringing players through.
"I'm sure he'll do a great job there.
"I won't pump him up too much because he'll enjoy that!
"But he's great fun, he has good standards and he's going to try to make them a powerhouse too, I reckon.
"They'll be hard to beat and I look forward to seeing how the year plays out."
Selwood, who was the special guest at Albury's season launch, also revealed the Cats were keen to bring Wodonga's Ollie Hollands to Kardinia Park before he joined Carlton.
"Ollie's a player I'll enjoy watching for the next 10-15 years," Selwood said.
"He was down at school at Geelong Grammar and the easy thing for him, when he was part of that academy, was to come to the Cats.
"We would have loved to get our hands on Ollie but we didn't have enough picks early in the draft.
"He's going to have a great year at Carlton.
"I think he'll probably play lots of footy there this year, from what I've seen of him.
"He's so versatile, a great athlete and more importantly, a really good character."
Selwood will be watching Geelong on TV like the rest of us this year after hanging up his boots and swapping codes to work as Melbourne Storm's leadership coach.
"It will be a bit weird," he admitted.
"But I'll be their biggest supporter.
"I always thought, when I was sitting out last year, having a rest, 'how am I going to get back into this side?' and that will continue again for them this year."
