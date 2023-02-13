A traffic light fault on the Hume Highway's East Street off-ramp has led to major delays for East Albury residents and drivers passing through on their morning commute.
Vehicles have been backed up to the top of Eastern Hill on weekdays between 8am and 9am and reduced to a crawl to get to the bottom of East Street to access the Hume Highway and central Albury.
To make matters worse, traffic from Schubach Street has struggled to make its way across due to the congestion.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson confirmed there was an issue with a traffic light detector in one lane of the northbound off ramp of the Hume Highway.
"A pavement loop detector has deteriorated from heavy traffic movement on the road over time," the spokesperson said.
"This means the traffic lights are running off a pre-set cycle rather than adapting to traffic movements.
"Transport for NSW has adjusted the traffic signal operation to minimise the delays caused by the fault detector.
"We will continue to monitor operations to ensure traffic signals are operating as safely and efficiently as possible until the faulty detector can be replaced."
It has got under the skin of Catherine Morton, a resident of four years in nearby Campbell Court.
"It's always been a little bit built up, but not like it has been this year since school has gone back," she said.
"I'm not even at work at the moment and I'm frustrated. I go back to work next week.
"I've lived up there for four years and I've always known don't leave home at 8.30am because it's always been a bad time. This morning I left at 8.15pm and I was still banked up the hill."
Ms Morton made the suggestion the traffic lights beneath the Hume Highway overpass on East Street were "out of sync" which gave traffic no opportunity to move.
"Last week, I drove to the (East Albury) IGA and the traffic was all the way up the hill. It should not take 20 minutes to get from there to other side of the traffic lights," she said.
"Borella Road is just as bad so there's no point going that way either.
"Some drivers try to make two lanes sometimes and cut down the side, but there's only one lane."
April Whitty has been a resident of East Albury since 2008 and lived on the Border all her life, but could not recall delays as bad as these since before the freeway bypass was built in 2007.
"Every day last week besides Monday I sat in traffic for 20 minutes," she said.
"My son has just started school, so we made sure we left with ample time on his first day. We still left with plenty of time the other days, but I got stuck up there."
Ms Whitty also voiced concerns about decisions made by other drivers.
"Sometimes it is arrogance and not actually seeing how their actions are going to affect the rest of the traffic. They want to get to where they want to go and I appreciate that, but we need to get there together," she said.
Ms Whitty said population growth around East Albury and particularly Thurgoona could also be a factor.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
