The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Transport for NSW says traffic light detector fault on Hume Highway off ramp has led to East Albury delays

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated February 13 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A huge queue of traffic comes to a standstill on East Street on Monday morning. Picture by Mark Jesser

A traffic light fault on the Hume Highway's East Street off-ramp has led to major delays for East Albury residents and drivers passing through on their morning commute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.