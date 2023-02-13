A NEW community event is taking to the road to lessen the load for families of seriously ill children.
The inaugural Ride For Kids will run from Howlong on Saturday to raise money for Riverina charity Country Hope, which supports children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Motorcycle riders will join a mystery tour starting and ending at Howlong Football Club.
Road captain of Easy Riders Motorcycle Club, Albury-Wodonga Chapter, Nigel Horne, and Howlong businessman, Paul Sheffield, have teamed up to raise vital funds for Country Hope.
Mr Horne said riders of all bike types and experience were welcome, as were drivers of collectible and classic cars.
"This is an excellent charity, supporting children and their families in a time of dire need," he said.
Mr Sheffield said his family had been touched by both cancer and childhood illness, so it was a cause close to his heart.
He said his now adult daughters were born with thrombocytopenia, which meant they had too few platelets in their blood.
"We spent a lot of time in Melbourne," he said.
"I'm lucky I had my own business so we could manage that.
"But some families haven't got their own businesses or enough sick leave and having a child with a life-threatening illness can have a big impact on income."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Sheffield said Country Hope did vital work to help families in need.
"I have been supporting Country Hope through the Riverina Redneck Car Rally for a couple of years, and we are sponsoring the rally through our business, Compass Crane Services as well," Mr Sheffield said.
Mr Sheffield and his business and rally partner, Mick McQuillan, have already raised $6000, but they hoped to top $10,000 after Saturday's ride.
Country Hope's North East and Border co-ordinator Kristy McMahon said seriously ill Border children were often sent directly to Melbourne or Sydney for treatment, with limited care available locally.
"Overnight, families find themselves having to leave their jobs, pack up their homes and head to the city for weeks, months or even years while their child receives treatment," she said
"Country Hope supports those families financially and emotionally through what is usually the toughest times of their lives."
Bikers should meet at Lowe Square, Hawkins Street, Howlong on Saturday at 9am for a 10am start. They return by 12.30pm for lunch.
The $25 entry includes the ride, lunch and a stubby holder.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.