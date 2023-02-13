Border nurses and midwives say the upcoming state election will be a deciding point for the workforce's priority call, with NSW now the only mainland state not committed to staff ratios in hospitals.
The NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) has released an advertisement to time with the election in NSW, warning voters of the side effects from chronic understaffing in public hospitals and reiterating the call for nurse- and midwife-to-patient ratios.
The Health Services Union said the funding was not reaching patients or practitioners, and recommended a national review of pay and conditions in the healthcare workforce to address shortages and unsustainability.
"It puts lives at risk," Mr Hudson said.
"We need ratios because they will help to solve a number of different crises we are experiencing in the health care system (such as) losing staff out of the profession or to other states.
"The amount of sick leave that is being taken at the moment, it is clear that the workforce is suffering."
"The less time we have to spend with our patients, the greater the likelihood that something will go wrong or it will be missed."
Mr Hudson said for as long as NSW did not mandate ratios, the state would struggle to attract or retain nurses and midwives.
He said this was an issue that put the lives of voters at risk, and thus should be considered at the ballot box in the upcoming election.
