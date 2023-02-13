The Border Mail
Health system is at breaking point, say Albury nurses and midwives and Health Service Union

By Alice Gifford
February 13 2023 - 7:00pm
Albury nurses and midwives say its union's new ad campaign encourages people to vote for candidates who support ratios to improve hospital safety in NSW. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Border nurses and midwives say the upcoming state election will be a deciding point for the workforce's priority call, with NSW now the only mainland state not committed to staff ratios in hospitals.

