Lakeside hidden gem in Talgarno

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 5
The secret is out, this lifestyle property offers endless opportunities for the developer, or the weekend adventurer with a love of the outdoors, water views and easy boat access year-round.
Nestled in an exclusive pocket of Talgarno, this spectacular home; whilst secluded from immediate neighbours, sits amongst homes of a similar ilk and oozes charm and serenity.
Sitting on approximately 15 acres, with lake frontage on the Murray River arm of Lake Hume this property is sure to delight.
The heart and hub of the home reveals a large open plan space sitting under impressive timber lined and raked ceilings.
A large timber feature on the main wall is a showpiece of the space and brings a slice of the outdoors inside.
The modern kitchen will impress, with quality appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric oven and an induction cooktop a feature.
Expansive, double-glazed windows celebrate the uninterrupted water views.
Accommodation is comfortably covered with three generously sized bedrooms, each with built-in robes.
These rooms are serviced by a central spacious bathroom which also provides the convenience of a European style laundry, with quality Samsung washing machine and dryer system included.
Additional conveniences include double glazed windows throughout, ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling, ceiling fans and a reverse cycle system in bedroom one.
Outside is where the real beauty and appeal lies.
Take in the views and take advantage of the recreational opportunities this rural site offers.
An impressive (approximately 230-square-metres) shed provides ample storage for vehicles, boats and other machinery. Additionally, a large building pad has been prepared to accommodate another dwelling (STCA).
Excellent fencing, a 130,000-litre water tank and underground power complete the package.
A leisurely 27-minute drive from Albury Airport, this property will provide a lakeside oasis for those seeking the convenience of easy city access without compromising rural outlook and lifestyle.
Inspect this property to fully appreciate the opportunity and secure your investment for the future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.