Mat Walker confirms Albury as his home club for 2023 season

By Andrew Moir
Updated February 13 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 11:52am
Mat Walker kicked six goals against Lavington last season. He also booted five against Wodonga in his only other appearance, when free of VFL commitments.

Forward Mat Walker has confirmed Albury will be his home club again this year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

