Forward Mat Walker has confirmed Albury will be his home club again this year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
He's now played the three matches for the Tigers after debuting in the 2018 premiership against Wangaratta.
Walker was with North Melbourne at VFL level last year, but has since joined opponents Williamstown.
"We probably won't see him a heap, but when they have the bye, he definitely wants to come back and play a few games with us, he really enjoys coming back to Albury and playing with his mates," co-coach Shaun Daly revealed.
Walker was drafted to Hawthorn in 2018 at 188cms.
"He's very quick but is also very good overhead and in the air, so he's very awkward for a defender, if you're too big, you probably wouldn't be quick enough, but if you're a bit smaller, you're probably not strong enough," Daly explained.
