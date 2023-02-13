Grace Hay will give herself every chance to reach the AFLW this year after choosing football over netball.
The 18-year-old played both sports last year, lining up for the Murray Bushrangers before switching her focus to the Ovens and Murray at Lavington.
Hay saw out the season with the Panthers but with the Coates Talent League (previously the NAB League) girls and boys seasons now being played concurrently through the winter, she was faced with a choice.
Bushies coach Emma Mackie is thrilled to have Hay on board again and believes she's got what it takes to go further in the game.
"Grace had some great form last year," Mackie said.
"She'll elect for the early draft and we'll see how she goes with that.
"She's now prioritised football and I don't know if that's because she feels like she's gone as far as she can in netball but after chats with her and where I know she's at now, she's focusing on being drafted into football."
The changing landscape of female football and greater career opportunities make the an increasingly attractive proposition.
"Girls can go to uni part-time, play football and you're getting paid nearly $80,000 now to be a part of a football club," Mackie said.
"There is great growth and prospects that could carry on for a long time.
"At that age, it's pretty exciting so I know what I would do if I was a young local female that was into football.
"I'd be doing everything I could to get drafted."
The Bushies will certainly make the most of Hay while they have her.
"We're going to do some exciting things with Grace," Mackie said.
"We might see if we can get her into the midfield or forward line.
"But you put Grace in the backline and wherever the ball goes, she tends to be under it.
"She's got a really great mark on her and a long kick.
"She flies a little bit under the radar - she's a quieter person - but she puts the work in and I think she'll have a really good season."
