St Patrick's Tendai Chisoro is one of the game's hottest batters in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
In his last six innings, the powerful left-hander has struck 292 runs at 73.
He started the run with 59 from only 30 balls against North Albury in the T20 semi-final on January 24 and has followed it with 59 not out, 71, 16, 50no and 37 in Sunday's T20 grand final loss to Tallangatta.
In five of those six innings, he's top-scored.
The left-arm off-spinner also bowled superbly in the T20 decider, claiming 3-20 from four overs.
"With Tendai, we know we can rely on him, he's a big-game player," coach Liam Scammell stressed.
The other positive was teenager Josh Murphy's performance, taking 4-21.
In his first over, the right-arm quick bowled to former Sri Lankan international Dilhara Lokuhettige and ex-IPL player Shoaib Shaikh and then dismissed another ex-Sri Lankan international in Jeevan Mendis shortly after.
It could so easily have been the school of hard knocks for the year 11 schoolboy.
"Murph's really established himself as a serious cricketer in the competition."
