Distraught North Albury woman to remain in custody on intimidation, other charges

By Albury Court
February 13 2023 - 5:30pm
Tiany Brooke Mumbler

A young North Albury woman said to be struggling with illicit drug addiction who screamed a threat to bash her ex-partner's mother is facing a possible full-time jail sentence.

