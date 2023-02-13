A young North Albury woman said to be struggling with illicit drug addiction who screamed a threat to bash her ex-partner's mother is facing a possible full-time jail sentence.
Tiany Brooke Mumbler got locked out of the man's Resolution Street home, so punched a window as his mother stood inside in fear.
Earlier, Mumbler, 28, yelled at the woman, then 52: "I have been to jail, I'm going to bash you."
Mumbler's violence back on August 29 was followed by incidents on November 29 and January 27 where she breached apprehended violence orders put in place for the protection of her ex-partner.
She has now pleaded guilty to the two order contraventions, as well as to an intimidation charge laid over the first incident in August.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said she had not yet decided the fate of Mumbler, who cried throughout her brief appearance in court via a video link to custody, and ordered a sentence assessment report.
"The court tried to assist her with (supervision) on the last occasion," she told defence lawyer Rod Kennedy.
Mr Kennedy said Mumbler needed supervision as "she's got a bad drug problem that needs addressing".
Police told the court that Mumbler and her ex-partner were in a three-year relationship from 2017, then maintained contact after separating.
She often stayed at his house.
But persistent issues with her behaviour due to illicit drug use meant he repeatedly asked her to leave over the past two years; each time he allowed her to return.
Mumbler had stayed on the night of August 28 and the following day said she needed a lift to Albury hospital "as she had an injury that was infected".
The car broke down on the way so he walked home, then got a lift back with his mother.
On arriving, he told Mumbler he would take her to hospital.
"The accused just stated to abuse and yell at (his mother)."
Ten minutes later, Mumbler arrived back at the man's house, "yelling and screaming about getting her things from inside".
She will be sentenced on March 21.
