The Border's two best female cricketers have squared off at state level.
Howlong's Ebony Hoskin was bowling for NSW to Oaklands product Gabby Sutcliffe (ACT) in the WNCL at Orange's Wade Park on Sunday.
Both players impressed in the two matches.
"The great thing about the way Eb bowled is that when we needed a wicket, she got a wicket and she took two in the one over after that big partnership," NSW coach Gavan Twining praised.
NSW won both 50-over games, but Sutcliffe was outstanding with the ball in Friday's game.
The right-armer claimed 3-51, dismissing Australian short-form representative Erin Burns for 87.
Sutcliffe then made a valuable 14 at No. 10 as the visitors fell just seven runs short of the Breakers' 263.
In the second game, Sutcliffe opened the bowling, claiming 1-55 from 10 overs as former Australian under 19 rep Tahlia Wilson (112) and rapidly emerging star Phoebe Litchfield (57) posted a century opening stand.
"I thought she bowled really well, very tight, and certainly when she came back on in the middle session, when we were on top and around 0-130, she combined with Holly Ferling to put the brakes on, bowled straight at the stumps and made it really hard for us to score," Twining suggested of the opposition player.
Sutcliffe chipped in with 15 at No. 10, but it was Hoskin's turn to star, taking 3-42 from nine overs, including top-scorer Carly Leeson (63).
Chasing the home side's 6-244, the Meteors were dismissed for 210.
ACT has two games left to complete its season, against Victoria this Friday and Sunday, while NSW has rounded out its year.
"It's been a massive year for Eb," Twining offered.
"I spoke to her yesterday (Sunday) about putting the brakes on her for the next four or five weeks, we're very wary of young bowlers getting stress injuries after a big season.
"We hadn't seen heaps of her last year, the fact she's got through so many games and been our most consistent medium-pace bowler all year.
The fact she's got through so many games and she's been our most consistent medium-pace bowler all year. As far as I'm concerned, it's a eight-plus out of 10 for Eb.- NSW coach Gavan Twining on first-year player Ebony Hoskin
"As far as I'm concerned, it's a eight-plus out of 10."
And Twining is just as impressed by the region's other state level rep.
"She's a good all-round package, fields really well, a really strong arm, great mover, I've been really impressed," he suggested of Sutcliffe.
