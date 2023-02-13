The Border Mail

Border cricket products Ebony Hoskin, Gabby Sutcliffe shine in WNCL

By Andrew Moir
Updated February 13 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 1:16pm
Howlong's Ebony Hoskin has had a superb debut year at state level, including last month's game against South Australia. Picture by Getty Images
Gabby Sutcliffe (centre) is congratulated by ACT team-mates after claiming a wicket against NSW in their WNCL clash in Orange last Friday. Picture by Getty Images

The Border's two best female cricketers have squared off at state level.

