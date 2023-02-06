Construction of a $4 million Ned Kelly heritage project at Glenrowan is nearing completion.
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees expected the works, which included the build of a viewing tower, siege site experience enhanced with virtual and augmented realities and further landscaping around Lions Park to be completed by the middle of the year.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We've had a delay over the Christmas period with things being shut down and construction delays, but we want to make sure we get it right," he said.
"When it opens, we're going to have a tourist information centre in there as well, so it's going to be a great gateway at Glenrowan for entrance into our great rural city of Wangaratta."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.