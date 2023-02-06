The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Glenrowan's $4 million Ned Kelly heritage project set to be ready by middle of 2023

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated February 13 2023 - 8:25pm, first published February 7 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $4 million Ned Kelly heritage project at Glenrowan's Lions Park is taking shape and is set to be open to the public by the middle of the year. Picture by Mark Jesser

Construction of a $4 million Ned Kelly heritage project at Glenrowan is nearing completion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.