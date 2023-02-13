First and recent home buyers on the Border will be particularly exposed to the impacts of the ninth consecutive interest rate rise and to steel for another testing announcement expected next month, market analysts have warned.
Credit bureau illion head of modelling Barrett Hasseldine said the true test for mortgage stress would come next month, with the company forecasting the Reserve Bank will pass its tenth consecutive rate increase as many households exit fixed interest home loans.
"Areas that have refinanced heavily during COVID to take advantage of the lower interest rates, those households are facing a large increase in their mortgage repayments because of the increases," Mr Hasseldine said.
"They will see an immediate step change when the honeymoon period ends.
"That population is certainly going to find it challenging."
Data from illion has revealed people in Albury and Wodonga are already at elevated rates of home loan arrears relative to most regional towns across Victoria and NSW.
The data also showed mortgage holders in South Albury were behind in payment at five times the average rate.
"They will be the people who are going to struggle most," Mr McKibbin said. "The bigger the borrowings, the more leveraged you are.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"If you have a two-bedroom and you're about to have a child, you take the equity in that unit and you move that across to a bigger home, so you already have a chunk of money. First home buyers, they are starting from a zero base."
A federal review of how to improve the public communication of the Reserve Bank has been announced, with recommendations to be handed down by March.
Meanwhile, Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe will be questioned over messaging at two parliamentary hearings on Wednesday and Friday of this week.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.