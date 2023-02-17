Have a plan for your herd before selecting a bull Advertising Feature

A breeding plan ensures beef cattle producers are moving in the right direction when it comes to traits which will improve productivity and profit margins. Picture Shutterstock

The success of any business can often be chalked up to planning. It's no different for a beef breeding enterprise, in fact, it's probably more important.

Looking forward and ensuring your breeding the best calves for the future market is key to success.

By creating a breeding plan farmers can ensure they are headed in the right direction. The Department of Primary Industry offers the following advice for making a breeding plan.

Step one



List traits of genuine economic importance to your customers and your herds future productivity. Include: reproductive performance, growth, carcass yield and meat quality. You may also wish to include traits such as temperament and structural soundness.

Step two



Think to the future. Breeding goals should relate to your vision of the likely future production environment and future customer requirements in at least three to five years time.

Step three



Look at herd production targets. To optimise the use of the land and feed resources allocated to your cattle enterprise it is important to set realistic targets for weaning rates, calving spread, turn-off weights etc.

Step four



Rate current performance. You'll need to know weaning rates, percentage of difficult calvings, turn-off weights and customer feedback on performance of your stock further down the marketing chain (growth rates during the backgrounding and finishing phases, carcass yield and meat quality).

If you haven't been collecting this data, start now. It's hard to move forward with your herd if you don't know where they stand now.



Step five



Think about breeding goals. Compare current performance with future herd production targets and future customers requirements. Focus on traits which need improvement based on your goals.

Step six



Select a breeding system. Some situations will call for straight breeding while others will call for crossbreeding or composite breeding. Straight Breeding, the use of a single breed in your breeding program, is a simple system to implement a self-replacing herd. However, this foregoes the potential benefits that can be achieved from a structured crossbreeding program. Cross Breeding is practised by many breeders in an attempt to increase performance.



This increase in performance, known as hybrid vigour, is generally most noticeable in traits such as fertility and survivability, but it can also be expressed in growth and carcass traits.

Step seven

