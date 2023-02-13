Billson Park has established itself as Cricket Albury-Wodonga's go-to venue for T20 finals.
Albury's home ground was packed on Sunday as hundreds of supporters flocked into the centre of town for a dramatic afternoon's play.
The day started with Culcairn upsetting Brock-Burrum, before Tallangatta knocked off St Patrick's in the provincial decider.
In total, 582 runs were scored at a rate of more than seven an over, while 33 wickets fell as both games went the full distance.
Tallangatta clubbed 10 of the 20 sixes across the day, Brock-Burrum not far behind them with seven, and there were 59 boundaries in total.
More than once, fielders were dispatched to retrieve balls from David Street and Macauley Street.
"It was fantastic to see so many people at the cricket on a Sunday," CAW chairman Michael Erdeljac said.
"There was between 300-500 and having four different clubs was fantastic.
"Culcairn and Brock-Burrum all stayed (after their game) and that was good for St Pat's and Tallangatta.
"It was great for cricket, the facility is the right facility to play it at and the cricket was tough and hard.
"Billson Park is the perfect place to play T20.
"You can park the cars, it's in the centre of town, people can walk or drive down and it's there for runs to be scored."
Culcairn became the inaugural winners of CAW's new FA Cup-style T20 knockout competition which was largely played on Sundays, featuring all Hume and District sides as well as Provincial second-graders and the Albury Umpires.
Meanwhile, the Bushies' drama-filled win over St Pat's was the culmination of a midweek provincial competition split into two pools and then semi-finals.
"The appetite for T20 is fantastic," Erdeljac said.
"Clubs want to play it and I think we've got the right format now."
