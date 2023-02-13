A driver in a hurry to get back to Sydney from Melbourne will be off the road for a year, having been pinned at almost 70km/h over the limit near Wangaratta.
Shayla Moore, a traffic controller in Sydney, had her car impounded when she was nabbed at 168km/h on the Hume Freeway at Wangaratta on March 14 last year.
In Wangaratta court on Monday, Moore told magistrate Ian Watkins she had just been trying to return to Sydney "as quickly as possible".
"You certainly were," he told her.
Mr Watkins told Moore she was fortunate to have avoided a disaster.
"At that speed a collision more than likely would have been not survivable," he said.
Moore was convicted and fined $850 plus $87.20 in statutory costs, and will be off the road for the minimum disqualification period of one year.
