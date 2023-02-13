The Border Mail
Sydney driver was clocked at 168km/h on the Hume Freeway at Wangaratta

By Wangaratta Court
February 13 2023 - 7:00pm
Police pinned a Sydney driver at 168km/h on the Hume Freeway.

A driver in a hurry to get back to Sydney from Melbourne will be off the road for a year, having been pinned at almost 70km/h over the limit near Wangaratta.

