A police officer has been charged after alleged misconduct and will appear in Albury court next month.
Murray River Police District officers started investigating the allegation following an arrest on June 25 last year.
"Following investigations, a senior constable attached to the southern region was today issued a future court attendance notice for one count of common assault," police said in a statement on Monday.
"He is due to appear in Albury Local Court on Wednesday, March 29, 2023."
A NSW Police spokesman said the officer would continue to work under supervision.
