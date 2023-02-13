The Border Mail
Magistrate castigates North Albury woman for carrying 'self-protection' devices

By Albury Court
Updated February 14 2023 - 8:40am, first published 8:30am
She struggled with cops over 'weapons' bag, eventually letting them do a search

A woman engaged in a "tug-o-war" over a bag when an Albury police officer saw a prohibited weapon inside, a court has heard.

