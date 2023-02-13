She struggled with cops over 'weapons' bag, eventually letting them do a search

A woman engaged in a "tug-o-war" over a bag when an Albury police officer saw a prohibited weapon inside, a court has heard.
This happened after police were called to a property in Resolution Street, North Albury, over a report of two women fighting.
Albury Local Court was told on Monday that Shania Jame Williams at first refused to let police search her bag.
It was only after struggling with the bag that she eventually relented.
"During the search," magistrate Sally McLaughlin heard, "police located two hand-held defence or anti-personnel devices."
The exact nature of the prohibited weapons was not explained on Monday, but the court was told Williams was carrying the devices for self-protection.
"But you can't do that ma'am," Ms McLaughlin told Williams, "because they can significantly harm other persons."
Ms McLaughlin said it was "pleasing" to see that Williams - who was burdened by "significant" mental health issues at times - had not committed any offences since last year.
Williams, 25, of Mate Street, North Albury, pleaded guilty, through defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen, to two charges of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
Police were called to the Resolution Street property on October 1 just before 1pm over "the accused having a fight with another woman".
They waited for an ambulance over Williams' "heightened" state, then a woman who lived there retrieved Williams' two bags from inside the house.
She began looking through the bags, which was when one of the officers saw a "device" inside.
Williams was convicted, placed on a six-month conditional release order and fined $600.
