ALBURY councillors have voted 8-0 for a 28.8-metre high block, which will become the city's tallest residential building.
The unanimous decision came despite 21 objections and two nearby home owners voicing their fears to the council in a forum before Monday night's meeting.
Deborah Burge and Elizabeth Granger, whose Hume Street properties face the planned building, aired privacy, overshadowing and compatibility concerns with councillors on Monday night.
Ms Granger said it was "terrifying" that a report by Habitat Planning, which represented the site's owner Peter Zerbst, stated the proposed building was "consistent with the preferred future character" of the area,
She said it would not appeal to visitors to Albury who "may well come to Albury and admire our historic buildings, our railway station, our art deco buildings but not a nine-storey concrete apartment building".
Habitat's David Hunter told councillors the character of the area was changing, noting the nearby 20-metre high Hamilton complex.
He said balconies, screening and frosting would reduce privacy impacts, after Ms Burge noted 31 windows would face her property directly east on Hume Street.
In debating the plan, councillor Stuart Baker said he had empathy for objectors but felt it was "desirable for the greater Albury community".
Councillor Alice Glachan, who moved the motion for the $15 million complex, said it would address the city's housing shortage which exists at various "price points".
"We are a growing and developing city, this development fits neatly with our current growth and development, it provides good opportunity housing for a significant number of people," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There was dismay from the public gallery after the decision with a group of opponents leaving disappointed and feeling their time had been wasted.
Councillor Darren Cameron was an apology, reducing councillor numbers to eight.
Also on Monday night, the council voted 7-1 for a development on the Kiewa Street car park between the Mate's building and Target.
It will see a single-storey of shops being built at a cost of $1.8 million, with previous plans for a second level and childcare centre being dropped.
Cr Glachan was the sole councillor to vote against the proposal, raising concerns about the building being underwhelming for the site and criticising the lack of car parking provision by the proponents.
While all others approved the plan, councillor Jess Kellahan said it was a missed opportunity for housing, deputy mayor Steve Bowen would have preferred a more substantial building and councillor Ashley Edwards thought the plan did not realise the full potential of the site.
In contrast, Cr Baker expressed enthusiasm.
"I'm actually quite excited about this development," he said.
"(I'm) really pleased that the car park, that in my opinion, is not very good at the moment is going.
"I don't think we have any business to prescribe what should go on that site and at this stage it's a single-storey but that does not preclude later on going higher if that's necessary.
"I think it's a really good development, (I) have no problem whatsoever with it and it will look a mile better than parking."
