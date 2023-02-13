The Border Mail
Two hurt, threatened with firearm, in overnight Wodonga home invasion

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated February 14 2023 - 7:29am, first published 7:00am
Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit detectives have asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward. File picture

Two men have forced their way into a Wodonga home overnight, allegedly threatening the occupants with a firearm and demanding money.

