Two men have forced their way into a Wodonga home overnight, allegedly threatening the occupants with a firearm and demanding money.
Wodonga detectives are appealing for public help following the aggravated home invasion that occurred in Garnet Circuit about 12.30am Tuesday.
Victoria Police said the two offenders gained entry by breaking in the front door.
"Police were told a male victim was struck in the head with the firearm before the victim grabbed a kitchen knife and lunged at the offender," police said in a statement.
"The offender had the firearm wrestled from him by the victim before both offenders fled the scene on foot.
"It's suspected an offender was possibly cut with the knife in his stomach region during the struggle."
A 61-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Cash was stolen from the property during the aggravated home invasion and Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit detectives have asked anyone with information to come forward.
"One male offender was wearing a red bandana face covering, light-coloured top and dark pants," police said.
"The other male offender was wearing a black bandana face covering, black hoodie jumper and black pants."
Any witnesses, anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage or who has information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
