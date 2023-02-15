.
Lachy Jorgensen was the type of kid who'd start running backwards in a race to allow another boy to win.
The 15-year-old was a decorated national athletics champion (he could run the 400 metres in 52 seconds) and pretty handy footballer too, his mum Melanie says.
The shelves of trophies and medals in their family home stand as testament to his sporting talent.
But it was his kind heart and care for others his mum treasured the most.
"Lachy was the kid who was friends with everybody; he'd befriend the kid who didn't have any friends," explains Melanie, a former Wodonga High School student.
In grade six, Lachy represented Victoria in the 200-metres and relay team at the national schools championship in Tasmania, and his athletic prowess would take him to the AIS at the age of 14.
Lachy could run, jump and hurdle - but he also loved his footy.
"He was a really good player," Melanie says.
And he loved nothing more than stepping up to fill in for the U-16 side where he got to play alongside his big brother Brodie.
He would later follow his brother when he changed clubs for travel reasons.
"Lachy didn't mind - he was happy to swap," Melanie recalls.
In 2016 Lachie won two grand finals with his new Macedon Football Club - the U-14s (where he was best on ground) and U-16s.
But young Lachy copped a lot of flak from the sidelines because he'd switched teams.
"When you're 14 or 15 it has an impact," Melanie says.
She has a heart-felt plea to those who think it's okay to heckle young players on the sidelines of sport:
"You don't what what young kids are experiencing - so just be kind, BE KIND!"
After his first year in U-16s in 2017, Lachy decided he wouldn't play football again.
There was also "stuff" going on at school and suddenly their happy-go-lucky son was withdrawing into himself.
It was "just another ordinary day" on October 2, 2017 when Lachy took his life.
"We never saw it coming," Melanie says.
At his funeral, Melanie tore her knee badly - 'It was like my body just said 'No!'"
But she refused to give up on a promise she'd made to "the little fella" - to start a fundraiser, 'Laps for Lachy', to support young people's mental health.
Her physio told her she could only walk on the knee for five minutes and that's exactly where she started.
She hobbled around one lap of the football club at Macedon and built up to "lots of laps".
Lachy's mates were "amazing" and they joined in the laps, walking and talking out their grief together.
Melanie, who'd always been a "horsey girl", started researching the benefits of equine therapy and knew she wanted to direct her efforts to connecting young people with this holistic support.
"Horses help regulate our heart rates - they are very special in that way," she explains. "The benefits we get from being with horses are more than we realise."
She took Lachy's mates for an overnight equine therapy trip to help support them in their grief. It was life affirming and life changing.
Laps for Lachy (now the Lachys Reach charity) has raised $35,000 for equine and art therapy programs.
Melanie now chairs the Macedon Ranges Suicide Prevention Action Group; she's driven by a need to do more "because we definitely don't want anyone else to feel like us".
"I get up and I keep doing it," she says. "You don't get over the pain - it still feels like yesterday.
"But I've got to get something good out of all of this.
"Even if it helps one person - it's somebody's person."
Melanie was first drawn to the B2B (Beechworth to Bridge) walk in 2021. She liked the idea - and knew first-hand the benefits - of walking and talking together to offer support after suicide.
"That first year was definitely challenging on my body but the camaraderie was amazing," she recalls.
"To be around people who, unfortunately, get it for all the wrong reasons ... I knew I was going to do it every year."
In 2022, Melanie's eldest son Trent joined her on the 70-kilometre three-day walk from Beechworth to Bright (her husband Leigh walked the final 5-kilometre leg from Porepunkah).
Trent will be by her side again for this year's March 24-26 event.
"It's hard when you've got blisters on your feet, a crook knee and wonky hips but when you look at why you're there, it's nothing," Melanie says.
