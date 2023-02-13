In section two, Wodonga Raiders dominated Albury Heart, winning all seven sets. Brett Kolhagen came close to securing one set for Albury in a 7- 8 tiebreaker against Lyell. Forrest Hill Galahs posted a similar result against Albury Gold, winning seven sets, 56 games to nil sets, 25 games. St Patrick's Mark Shanahan, Matthew Graham, Shayne Mumberson and Grant Sawyer teamed well together, defeating Forrest Hill Wombats five sets, 52 games to two sets, 39 games. Shanahan and Graham both starred, winning all sets.

