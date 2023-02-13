The Border Mail

St Pat's Chill beat Wodonga Bulldogs in Albury Tennis Association pennant

By Trish Moore
Updated February 14 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 10:24am
Richard Girvan's Wodonga Bulldogs were beaten by St Pat's Chill. Picture by Mark Jesser

St Pat's Chill pair Adib Golshan and Andrew Healy proved too clinical for Wodonga Bulldogs in Albury Tennis Association section one men's on Saturday.

