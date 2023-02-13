St Pat's Chill pair Adib Golshan and Andrew Healy proved too clinical for Wodonga Bulldogs in Albury Tennis Association section one men's on Saturday.
Wodonga's Travis Leenarts and Richard Girvan battled hard, but the Patties won two rubbers and 22 games to one rubber and 25 games.
Chill won both singles to earn the two rubbers, with Golshan securing a tiebreaker 8-7. Despite losing the two sets of doubles to the Bulldogs, it cost them only one rubber.
In section two, Wodonga Raiders dominated Albury Heart, winning all seven sets. Brett Kolhagen came close to securing one set for Albury in a 7- 8 tiebreaker against Lyell. Forrest Hill Galahs posted a similar result against Albury Gold, winning seven sets, 56 games to nil sets, 25 games. St Patrick's Mark Shanahan, Matthew Graham, Shayne Mumberson and Grant Sawyer teamed well together, defeating Forrest Hill Wombats five sets, 52 games to two sets, 39 games. Shanahan and Graham both starred, winning all sets.
In section three, there was a draw between Thurgoona Wolves' James Matheson, Andrew McMillan, Ram Kugathasan and Cooper Lieschke, and Wodonga Knights' Chris Rokahr, Leigh Gadd, Bayden Girvan and Hunter Hartnett. They finished three sets and 40 games apiece. Forrest Hill Blues claimed the winning edge over Wodonga Pirates three sets apiece, 42 games to 36 games.
Albury Grey defeated Forrest Hill Tigers by two in both sets and games. The result was four sets, 38 games to two sets, 36 games.
In section 4 mixed tennis, Forrest Hill Swans defeated Forrest Hill Cats six sets, 36 games to nil sets and games. Thurgoona Dolphins lost to Thurgoona Panthers five sets, 35 games to one set, nine games.
In the section one ladies, Forrest Hill's Janelle Hartwig, Di Wurtz, Helen Curtis and Caroline continued their strong form, winning six sets, 48 games to nil sets, 24 games over Wodonga Diamonds.
Forrest Hill secured two out of two tie-breakers, 8-7. Wodonga Larrikins' Kendall Oates, Di Larkin, Sandra Rouvray and Rhonda Wilson defeated Thurgoona Jade four sets, four games to two sets, 29 games.
