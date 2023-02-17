Sugarloaf Creek Herefords on-property bull sale will take place on Monday February 20.
Hosts Andy and Serena Klippel are excited about this year's selection of 34 bulls.
They believe to have a strong uniform line of bulls on offer, with both horn and poll genetics.
Amongst the lineup will be the first calves from two outstanding new sires; Mawarra Hightime P155 and Curracabark Pivotal P130.
Hightime is a lower-birth-weight bull, offering high milk, EMA and IMF.
One of this year's standout calves by Hightime is Lot 7 Sugarloaf Saintly S134.
Saintly's dam SCHP130 is a sister to Sugarloaf Nowra N124 a stud sire standing at Mawarra Genetics.
Curracabark Pivotal has produced a strong line of calves. Recent scan data has revealed remarkably high EMA and IMF scans, with daughters scanning as high as 8.2 for IMF.
"Our favourite Pivotal son, Sugarloaf Scratchy Lot 5 - S160 scanned 128 for EMA and 6.0 for IMF at 15 months of age," Andy said.
Andy believes both these bulls are stud sire prospects.
The past two years have seen favourable seasons, soaring prices and a strong demand in cattle sales.
Sugarloaf are fortunate enough to have many quality commercial herds source their bulls.
"It is gratifying to see that a significant percentage of repeat client base have confidence in our genetics year after year," Serena said.
Sugarloaf's main breeding objective is to produce bulls which are tailored to target the weaner markets.
A highlight in 2022 for Sugarloaf was their sale success and achieving 100 per cent clearance, the top of $30,000- twice and a strong sale average of $15,600.
The sale will be conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions representative Peter Godbolt (0457 591 929) who has vast knowledge of Sugarloaf's herd and breeding program. The sale will also be interfaced on the Auction Plus interface.
Inspections start from 10.30am with the sale commencing at 1pm. Videos and photos of sale bulls can also be viewed on YouTube and Auctions Plus.
Cudgewa Football Netball Club will be catering morning tea and lunch.
The 2023 Alpine Angus bull sale will be held on Wednesday March 15 at the Alpine Sales Complex, Rosewhite at 1pm presenting 115 registered HBR and APR Angus Bulls.
The Alpine Angus genetic program aims to produce true-to-type Angus cattle with moderate birth and explosive growth.
The Alpine cow herd is run under true, low-maintenance commercial conditions using a combination of leading US performance sires, Australian AI sires and carefully selected home bred backup bulls.
Featured in 2023 Alpine autumn bull sale lineup are sons of Baldridge Beast Mode and Heiken Broadview - both US AI sires that combine low birth weights with high growth potential.
Beast Mode sons are wide based and thick with plenty of early growth and have topped multiple sales all across Australia.
His sons have met strong demand at Alpine Angus's previous sales and are regularly amongst the top sale highlights.
Broadview is a new sire and will have sons coming through for next couple of years. Produces long-spined cattle that are low Birth with explosive growth.
Two local AI sires, Rennylea N542 and Murdeduke Quarterback have been used to inject higher carcase potential into the Alpine cattle without sacrificing capacity and performance.
"Rennylea N542 is an amazing sire that has produced sale toppers after being used in a handful of herds," Alpine manager Chris Oswin said.
"This includes our $90,000 sale topper last autumn, Alpine Real Deal R163, now a leading ABS AI sire.
"Another son, Alpine Ronaldo R232 is an AI sire for ST Genetics. Real Deal's progeny are deep and easy fleshed.
"Quarterback is a high IMF sire with body and substance and stands on good feet and legs. He is from a powerful maternal line and produces long, stout bodied cattle with marbling."
Alpine Muzza and Karoo Main Event also have a run of true-to-type Angus sons throughout the sale with excellent bodies.
"Both are incredibly sound bulls and excel at producing fault-free cattle that form the backbone of the Alpine herd," Chris said.
"Muzza is one of the many sons of Coonamble Elevator Alpine have used and this sireline has had a lasting impact on the Alpine herd producing strong, quiet cattle with real growth and quality.
"Main Event was the top-priced bull from the Karoo sale a few years ago and is one of the best bulls we have used for improving foot quality and claw shape.
"His progeny are long and easy calving and have proven very popular. Highlights of his progeny sales include our $75,000 Spring 2021 sale topper Alpine Rip Wheeler R144.
"Rip Wheeler is one of two Main Event sons from Alpine whose semen is marketed by Genetics Australia."
The Guy family made giant leaps forward with their Te Mooi Speckle Park stud program in 2022, including significant stud female acquisitions, and the purchase of a new 132-hectare property for the stud to call home.
Now based at Londrigan, the Te Mooi stud is preparing for their second annual sale, to be held on March 3, with a new on-property sale complex built and ready to welcome visitors.
Te Mooi stud principal, Paul Guy, said the stud's strategic growth in 2022 was designed to fast-forward their program's goal of producing profit-improving genetics for the beef industry.
"We are all about what drives profit for the commercial beef producer," he said.
"Our focus starts with the fundamentals of fertility, temperament and structure, and we then measure and select for the financially important traits of calving ease, growth and carcase quality.
"We don't guess in our program - we weigh, measure and assess to see where the strengths and weaknesses of individuals lie, and we don't add unknown quantities to the breeding program.
"For a bull to be eligible for use, they must be performance-recorded in a contemporary group, or have numbers of progeny who have been."
Most bulls sourced and used as sires by Te Mooi are from Australia, as they have been proven in our environment, and they have been inspected and assessed by the Te Mooi team.
Registration numbers of Speckle Park stud cattle in Australia outstripped Canada for the first time in 2010 - only two years after they were introduced Down Under.
This trend has continued with registered numbers in Australia far exceeding those in Canada.
"We focus on Australian genetics as they are performing in a similar environment and under comparable management practices to our commercial clients," Mr Guy said.
"Knowing the genetics and watching the animals perform first-hand gives us the confidence to introduce them into our program, as well as providing the reliability and certainty our clients deserve."
In 1983 John and Bev McIntyre began what has become a lifetime love of Limousin cattle when they purchased 12 cows from the Steamville Dispersal to form the foundations of what is now Chateau Limousins.
Under the guidance of Yvonne King-Foster of Tanhill Limousins (UK) and Gavin Wright Snr, manager at Streamville, John and Bev selected proven matrons from eight different cow families. Since then, over the years with the utilisation of AI & ET programs the Chateau heard has grown to approximately 100 breeders that have stood the test of time.
From a strong traditional French Pure base, son Andrew with John and Bev has introduced Black and Polled genetics into the herd to infused into the French cattle in the program to offer commercially focused cattle to be relevant to market needs both in Bulls and Females a create the Chateau type of animal.
To coincide with their 40 years, they will be offering 40 lots at their on-property production sale in March. The female lots will include Polled French Pure and Polled Black Un-Joined and joined heifers, cows calving February/March, a selection of Embryo's, along with the "Pick-of-the-Spring-Drop T calves" and "pick-of-the-herd flush", which is the first time Chateau have offered this opportunity to hand select from the core of their breeding herd.
The bulls will continue to showcase the type, structure, docility and longevity that Chateau purchasers are used to and value. This includes standout Lot 1, Chateau Southpaw, a Black Polled Mandayen Mr Jock K10 son out of Chateau cow that traces back to one of the original females purchased in 1983. Southpaw has always caught our eye and at 10 months of age when we took semen from him and have used for several joining first calves due in Feb/March. Also included in this year's draft is a combination of 14 Polled, six black and 16 apricot bulls for offer.
For more information or to inspect any of the sale lots call Andrew 0438 755 810 or John (03) 5721 8280 prior to the on-property sale on Thursday March 9 at 1pm. The sale will also be Interfaced with Auctions Plus for off-site bidding.
Hicks Beef Composites have continued their domination of Australia's largest steer feedlot trial, the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial.
The 2023 results have just been announced and Hicks Beef won the Grand Champion team of steers and also the highest-gaining team.
The great results that Hicks Beef have achieved consistently over the years they have entered the trial are driven by the inter breed IGS figures.
IGS directly compares different breeds on the one database.
Combining the strengths of different breeds allows for an optimal blend of traits- Andrew Hicks
Andrew Hicks said that combining the strengths of different breeds allows for an optimal blend of traits.
By utilising International Genetic Solutions (IGS), Hicks Beef are analysing the performance of their cattle world-wide on a database with over 20,000,000 animals recorded.
Andrew also said that surprisingly, as the Hicks Beef steers are winning in the steer trials for growth, marbling and muscle traits; mature cow size is decreasing and calving ease and fertility are improving.
There will be 70 Composite and Red Angus bulls on offer at the Hicks Beef Autumn 2023 sale on Thursday March 2 at "Annandayle South" Holbrook.
The success of any business can often be chalked up to planning. It's no different for a beef breeding enterprise, in fact, it's probably more important.
Looking forward and ensuring your breeding the best calves for the future market is key to success.
By creating a breeding plan farmers can ensure they are headed in the right direction. The Department of Primary Industry offers the following advice for making a breeding plan.
List traits of genuine economic importance to your customers and your herds future productivity. Include: reproductive performance, growth, carcass yield and meat quality. You may also wish to include traits such as temperament and structural soundness.
Think to the future. Breeding goals should relate to your vision of the likely future production environment and future customer requirements in at least three to five years time.
Look at herd production targets. To optimise the use of the land and feed resources allocated to your cattle enterprise it is important to set realistic targets for weaning rates, calving spread, turn-off weights etc.
Rate current performance. You'll need to know weaning rates, percentage of difficult calvings, turn-off weights and customer feedback on performance of your stock further down the marketing chain (growth rates during the backgrounding and finishing phases, carcass yield and meat quality).
If you haven't been collecting this data, start now. It's hard to move forward with your herd if you don't know where they stand now.
Think about breeding goals. Compare current performance with future herd production targets and future customers requirements. Focus on traits which need improvement based on your goals.
Select a breeding system. Some situations will call for straight breeding while others will call for crossbreeding or composite breeding. Straight Breeding, the use of a single breed in your breeding program, is a simple system to implement a self-replacing herd. However, this foregoes the potential benefits that can be achieved from a structured crossbreeding program. Cross Breeding is practised by many breeders in an attempt to increase performance.
This increase in performance, known as hybrid vigour, is generally most noticeable in traits such as fertility and survivability, but it can also be expressed in growth and carcass traits.
Criteria for bulls. Base this criteria on your breeding goals and the breeding system which is appropriate for your situation. Most breeds have estimated Breeding Values (eBVs) available to help you rank potential candidate animals for selection.