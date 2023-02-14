Detectives were scouring the scene of an aggravated home invasion in Wodonga for clues on Tuesday morning.
Despite the door being broken down and what was reported to have been a violent scuffle, neighbours on both sides of the scene said they heard nothing.
Early reports said two men broke their way through the front door of the Garnet Circuit home at 12.30am, February 14, threatened the occupants with a firearm and demanded money.
Retiree Renate Salzke, 65, who has lived in the area since 2014, said she knew the next door tenants as "nice, quiet people".
"I've spoken to them a few times, they are very friendly," she said. "They've only lived there for a couple of months.
"I slept through the whole thing last night, I had no idea there was anything like this happening.
"This is very quiet area, nothing like this has happened in the time I've lived here."
Another neighbour, who was with his wife in a caravan on a front lawn close to the scene, also said they had not heard any commotion.
"If there was a home invasion, it must have been a very quiet one," the man, who declined to be named, said.
"We've got a staffie who normally barks at anything and he didn't bark once.
"I only knew there was something going on early in the morning when I saw four police cars out the front."
Police said after the door was broken open, an altercation ensued involving suspected knife wounds to one of the offenders.
"Police were told a male victim was struck in the head with the firearm before the victim grabbed a kitchen knife and lunged at the offender," police said in a statement.
"The offender had the firearm wrestled from him by the victim before both offenders fled the scene on foot.
"It's suspected an offender was possibly cut with the knife in his stomach region during the struggle."
A 61-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Cash was stolen from the property during the invasion and Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit detectives have asked anyone with information to come forward.
"One male offender was wearing a red bandana face covering, light-coloured top and dark pants," police said.
"The other male offender was wearing a black bandana face covering, black hoodie jumper and black pants."
Any witnesses, anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage or who has information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
