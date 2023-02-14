The Border Mail
Wodonga's Exact Computers and Home Entertainment owner Greg Haysom calls out hoon driving near his store

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 1:15pm
A hoon driver has been caught on cameras at a Wodonga electronics store.

