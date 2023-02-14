A hoon driver has been caught on cameras at a Wodonga electronics store.
The video captured on Friday, February 10, about 8pm, shows a white ute performing burnouts on South Street between Exact Computers and Home Entertainment and the entrance to the Mann Central car park.
Exact Computers and Home Entertainment owner Greg Haysom shared the video on Facebook on Tuesday in the hope it would deter the behaviour.
"I saw the marks on the road and thought I might have a look at the cameras and see what it was. When I saw it I thought it was probably a bit stupid," he said.
"It's usually pretty good down there and that's probably why I noticed it because I hadn't seen it down this end of the street much.
"With a median strip, there's not really much room to do that except right there at the entrance. The driver came close to another car, so it could have been dangerous.
"A heap of people were walking past the shop and they may have just been showing off.
"I decided to put something up to say they shouldn't do that. I like to let people know not to do stupid things around my shop, because the cameras are there.
"That's a good way of letting them know. It's just a handy reminder not to do anything stupid down in South Street because we've got you covered."
Wodonga police did not receive any reports of dangerous driving, but urged the community to report it by calling the station on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
