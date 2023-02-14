Ovens and Murray Football League club Wangaratta Rovers have signed another player with a monster social media following.
But Louis Phillips says football will take precedence on the weekend.
"Absolutely, the idea of playing at Wangaratta Rovers has nothing to do with my social media, footy is very separate to social media," he stressed.
Playing at Wangaratta Rovers has nothing to do with my social media, footy is very separate.- Louis Phillips
"I want to play the best standard of footy I possibly can and I think the O and M offers that."
The 24-year-old came through the Associated Public School (APS) system at Wesley College and has spent the past two years at Kyneton in the Bendigo Football League.
He admits the Ovens and Murray, which is coming off a cracking season after two years of COVID, will be the highest standard he's played.
The 177cm, 78kg winger is an impact player, capable of bobbing up with quick goals, so he's not an accumulator who will rack up 30-plus disposals.
And although not a big player, he plays a physical game, with his terrific speed and ability to maintain that all game his greatest strengths.
"I love running, essentially I'm doing 150m sprints all day and when I play, I do that for four quarters," he offered.
"Breaking away from packs and getting the ball forward is my main game."
He's friends with another profile Hawks signing Tom Baulch, or Prime Train as he's known on social media after his fitness business.
Phillips has an incredible 160,000 followers on Instagram, which is growing at around 2000 new followers per day.
At one stage, it was 10,000 a day.
Phillips has three business ventures, which all relate to his fanatical fitness lifestyle.
And while he sees the football separate to his social media standing, he's fully aware the latter has the potential to place pressure on his game as he will be well known prior to round one.
"To be honest, I've had it for the last two years, so I'm not too concerned by it, I actually thrive on it, much the same as Tom," he revealed.
"Any comments thrown towards me regarding my social media presence is welcomed and I actually play better on the back of it, I have plenty of plans this year to keep growing my social media following."
However, while Baulch will provide his own cameras for footage on his social media platforms, Phillips won't be following suit.
Still, the O and M will enter a new era with players boasting social media followings.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Given Rovers have re-emerged as a force and Wangaratta won the grand final, the Hawks' home game against their fiercest rivals on Good Friday could attract a record crowd.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.