Wangaratta Rovers sign another social media phenomenon in Louis Phillips

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 14 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 11:24am
Louis Phillips was an impact player at Kyneton in the Bendigo Football League, capable of kicking quick goals with his physical, high energy style.

Ovens and Murray Football League club Wangaratta Rovers have signed another player with a monster social media following.

