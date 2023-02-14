Ollie Hollands has vowed to keep banging down coach Michael Voss' door with Carlton's season-opener against Richmond at the MCG just over a month away.
The 19-year-old, from Wodonga, looks set to play a significant role for the Blues in his first season as an AFL footballer after being picked up as the No.11 pick in November's draft.
Hollands has pushed himself hard during a gruelling pre-season to make a strong case for a spot in Carlton's midfield.
"Where the list is at the moment and where our midfield group is, there's a lot of depth there so if I can just keep staying in the now and keep playing each training session by each session and keep knocking down the door, we'll wait and see what happens there," Hollands said.
"It's been a challenging pre-season; the work we've been covering has been really intense.
"But the whole group's travelling really well at the moment and our goal is just to keep taking each week by each week and to keep growing as a team.
"As for my first pre-season, I'll try to keep knocking down the door and keep growing and learning, that's been the biggest thing.
"I'm really enjoying it at the moment and we've still got a few weeks until games start coming up but we're getting to the tip of it now where we're coming close to a few trial games and practice matches.
"We've still got a few weeks to go but it's been a really enjoyable pre-season so far."
Hollands was back in Wodonga on Tuesday visiting his old primary school, St Monica's, where he took questions from students and reunited with some of his past teachers.
"It's pretty special to come back," he said.
"I've wanted to do this ever since being drafted.
"I loved footy growing up so if I were to look back at 10 or 11-year-old me, there would definitely be a big smile on my face (looking at how far I've come)."
Hollands hailed the influence of Blake Acres and Lochie O'Brien in helping him settle at Carlton.
"I've only been in the system for a couple of months so it's still a massive whirlwind," Hollands said.
"Guys like Blake and Lochie have really put some time and effort into me.
"I'll continue to stick by them and learn as much as I can; trying to have a little bit of an impact has been great."
Jack Neil, who taught Hollands in Years 5 and 6, remains on the St Monica's staff.
"It's exciting for Ollie and it means a lot to the kids," the Kiewa-Sandy Creek coach said.
"There's a lot of kids that die for their sport in Wodonga and what Ollie's done shows you can do it through the pathways that exist here, which keeps the dream alive.
"Ollie's work-rate and commitment to get better was pretty obvious when he was a kid, so it shows that if you work hard at something, the rewards are there.
"He was only a little fella then but he could run.
"I remember taking him to athletics, he would do the 800m and just about lap half the other kids.
"He was a standout talent that way, he loved sport and would compete at anything.
"He always wanted to win, he was a very competitive kid but - and I can still see this in him - a very kind, generous and compassionate person."
There's a chance Hollands could play against older brother Elijah when Carlton meets Gold Coast at the MCG in round 14.
"Growing up as a kid and playing in the back yard, to one day potentially playing against him on the big stage is definitely a dream of mine," Hollands said.
"If it did arise, there would be a bit of competition out there on the field."
