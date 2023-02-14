About $10,000 worth of tools have been taken from a building at a Benalla construction site.
Police said the incident occurred between Friday, February 10, and Monday, February 13, with detectives now investigating.
The stolen tools included a Hilti Nail Gun, Ramset Nail Gun, Sidchrome Handtools, Hikoki Nail Gun and Hitachi power tools valued at about $10,000.
Police have appealed for public assistance as inquiries continue.
Anyone with information can contact Benalla Criminal Investigation Unit on (03) 5760 0200 or Crime Stoppers via its website or 1800 333 000.
